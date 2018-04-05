Saints sign LB Michael Mauti

The Saints are bringing back linebacker Michael Mauti, according to his agent Mike McCartney. Mauti, who prepped at Mandeville High, played in 11 games last season and was signed after Nate Stupar tore his ACL against Detroit.

Mauti won the Ed Block courage award in 2017 after returning from ulcerative colitis where his weight dipped below 200 pounds. He's believed to be the only football player to return to play from that condition.

