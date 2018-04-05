Saints sign LB Michael Mauti

The Saints hosted Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a top-30 visit back in March, a league source told FOX 8 sports. The Saints also had a formal interview with Vander Esch at the Combine. Each team is allotted thirty pre-draft visits to their facility with prospects. Vander Esch could be available when the Saints pick at 27 in the first round. During his junior season at Boise State, Vander Esch had 141 tackles and four sacks. His ability in pass coverage has allowed h...more>>
After 12 seasons in the Black and Gold, Zach Strief retired March 12th. Now Who-Dats have the opportunity to wish him well in his next career, brewmaster. Port Orleans Brewing Company On Saturday, April 21st, Port Orleans Brewing Company is throwing the offensive lineman a retirement party. Strief is a co-owner of the brewery. Current and former Saints players will also be at the brewery on Tchoupitoulas. The event is kid friendly, and will also have music and beer. Strie...more>>
No. 17 LSU travels to College Station to meet No. 23 Texas A&M beginning Thursday night.more>>
The Pelicans got a little breathing room in the Western Conference standings after crushing the Grizzlies, 123-95. New Orleans (44-34) lead the Nuggets by one game for the eighth-seed in the Western Conference. If the Nuggets and Pels own the same record at the end of the season, Denver would get the nod with head-to-head matchup advantage. E'twaun Moore paced the Pelicans with 30 points. Moore set a career-high with seven three's. Anthony Davis racked up 28 points, and a clean...more>>
