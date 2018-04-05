Approved bills would tighten TOPS eligibility requirements, force some to attend 2-year schools

A divided House committee on Thursday approved three bills that would tighten eligibility for the popular TOPS scholarships and require some recipients to first attend two-year colleges.more>>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.more>>
A company that wants to relocate a gambling operation from Bossier City to the Northshore today stepped up its public relations campaign.more>>
“It was real chaos back here. It was bad. It was real bad,” says a witness.more>>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.more>>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.more>>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.more>>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.more>>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.more>>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.more>>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.more>>
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning.more>>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.more>>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.more>>
