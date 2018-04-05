House passes bill expanding medical conditions eligible for medical pot treatment

Alt-right news network Breitbart was in Metairie Thursday, holding a town hall with some big names in conservative politics.more>>
“It was real chaos back here. It was bad. It was real bad,” says a witness.more>>
A bill that would expand the medical conditions for which doctors could prescribe medical marijuana was passed by a House committee Thursday in an 8-4 vote.more>>
A divided House committee on Thursday approved three bills that would tighten eligibility for the popular TOPS scholarships and require some recipients to first attend two-year colleges.more>>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.more>>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.more>>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.more>>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.more>>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.more>>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.more>>
Mexican police say Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp were asphyxiated by propane gas from a rusted water heater.more>>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.more>>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.more>>
