Breitbart holds town hall meeting in Metairie to discuss free speech

A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.more>>
A push to expand Louisiana's medical marijuana law is one step closer to becoming a reality. A bill passed a House committee Thursday that would add PTSD and chronic pain to the list of qualifying conditions. While advocates say it could help fight the opioid epidemic, opponents say not so fast.more>>
Alt-right news network Breitbart was in Metairie Thursday, holding a town hall with some big names in conservative politics.more>>
“It was real chaos back here. It was bad. It was real bad,” says a witness.more>>
A bill that would expand the medical conditions for which doctors could prescribe medical marijuana was passed by a House committee Thursday in an 8-4 vote.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.more>>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.more>>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.more>>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.more>>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.more>>
Mexican police say Kevin, Amy, Sterling and Adrianna Sharp were asphyxiated by propane gas from a rusted water heater.more>>
