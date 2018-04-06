FFF: There's four possible teams from the NFC who can make the SB, and the Saints are in that number

Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.more>>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.more>>
In this edition of FFF we focus on who's a contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 53, unruly soccer fans in England, and my visit to Manchu for some chicken wings. FOOTBALL We're a little over four months from the regular season kicking off, and I only see four teams in the NFC that have a shot at Super Bowl 53. The defending champ Eagles, Minnesota, the upstart Rams, and Sean Payton's Saints. The Vikings saw a weakness at the their QB spot in 2017. Problem solved, signing Ki...more>>
In this edition of FFF we focus on who's a contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 53, unruly soccer fans in England, and my visit to Manchu for some chicken wings. FOOTBALL We're a little over four months from the regular season kicking off, and I only see four teams in the NFC that have a shot at Super Bowl 53. The defending champ Eagles, Minnesota, the upstart Rams, and Sean Payton's Saints. The Vikings saw a weakness at the their QB spot in 2017. Problem solved, signing Ki...more>>
LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings, and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night in the SEC series opener at Blue Bell Park in College Station.more>>
LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings, and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night in the SEC series opener at Blue Bell Park in College Station.more>>