FFF: There's four possible teams from the NFC who can make the SB, and the Saints are in that number

In this edition of FFF we focus on who's a contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 53, unruly soccer fans in England, and my visit to Manchu for some chicken wings.

FOOTBALL

We're five months from the regular season kicking off, and I only see four teams in the NFC that have a shot at Super Bowl 53. The defending champ Eagles, Minnesota, the upstart Rams, and Sean Payton's Saints.

The Vikings saw a weakness at the their QB spot in 2017. Problem solved, signing Kirk Cousins to the richest yearly contract in the NFL.

The Eagles are the champs, but they lost some coaches on the offensive side of the ball. They did add defender Michael Bennett from the Seahawks, and Haloti Ngati from the Ravens. The biggest question mark, will quarterback Carson Wentz be ready to go in week one.

The Saints offense is unstoppable, but they still need a few more weapons. Locking in Brees for a few more years, guarantees the Black and Gold will be contenders come January. On defense, they picked up a starter at middle linebacker in Demario Davis, at corner with the addition of Patrick Robinson, and a key re-signing of Alex Okafor at defensive end.

I saved the most intriguing of the four teams for last, the Los Angeles Rams. They've added an insane amount of talent all over the field. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, corners Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, and Sam Shields.

That's a ton of talent, but also contains a lot of strong personalities. This Rams team is the great experiment, a title team, or a possible bust with an explosive locker room.

FÚTBOL

You thought American fans were a little nutty, and borderline crazy. Well, English soccer fans proved once again they're in a class of their own.

A Falcons fan threw eggs at the Saints team bus years ago, and that was considered scandalous.

The Black and Gold got off easy.

This video from Manel Estiarte's Instagram (he is Pep Guardiola's assistant) of the Manchester City team bus yesterday as it was attacked is INTENSE. pic.twitter.com/v64ZwTVgQG — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) April 5, 2018

That's the Manchester City team bus going to their match with Liverpool. The outside video doesn't look better.

Liverpool won the contest, 3-0. I'm just glad no one was injured.

FOOD

It's no secret, I adore chicken wings. I eat them every week at different establishments in NOLA.

Numerous times I've been told to hit Manchu Food Store on North Claiborne Avenue, and this week I finally listened. It was well worth the wait.

I ordered 10 fried chicken wings, fried rice, and a salad for $7.50. The price was right, and the wings delivered. Now they're fried, so it's hard to compare with smoked wings I talk up so much from Moe's, Blue Oak, or Central City to name a few.

For fried wings, they were pretty tasty. Fried rice was a nice addition , and the salad, well I passed on that.

I was asked by a co-worker would I go back? No doubt.

