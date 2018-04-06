Nuggets beat Timberwolves, Pelicans move to 7th-seed - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Nuggets beat Timberwolves, Pelicans move to 7th-seed

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
The Pelicans play at Phoenix Friday night. Source: Nola.com The Pelicans play at Phoenix Friday night. Source: Nola.com

The Denver Nuggets defeated Minnesota, 100-96, moving the Pelicans up to the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans (44-34) lead the Timberwolves (44-35) and the Nuggets (44-35) by only a half-game. If the Pelicans beat the Suns Friday night in Phoenix, they'll move up to the fifth seed. Tip is set for 9 p.m.

Right now only two game separate the 4th and 9th seed in the Western Conference.

