Juvenile suspect booked in attempted carjacking of on-duty trooper

The New Orleans City Council may soon vote to give citizens a break from the dreaded parking boot. The move comes as a relief to those who've been booted, but there will still be a cost.more>>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.more>>
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Victor Galan, 38, of Folsom, was found guilty Thursday (April 5) of aggravated rape of an 11-year-old girl.more>>
Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...more>>
A truck has plunged into a canal in Metairie.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.more>>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.more>>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.more>>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.more>>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.more>>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.more>>
