Juvenile suspect charged in attempted carjacking of on-duty trooper

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night. 

According to a report by State Police, an on-duty trooper was sitting in an unmarked State Police unit on Broadway Street and Green Street when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to the trooper's unit. 

A male suspect exited the vehicle, then attempted to enter the trooper's vehicle, according to the news release issued by State Police. 

State Police said the trooper discharged his firearm, and the suspect returned to the dark-colored vehicle.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle and the male subject fled the scene. 

A short time later the male suspect was located on foot and apprehended by troopers.

The suspect, a juvenile, was charged with attempted carjacking and was booked into the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center. 

The juvenile was also booked on an outstanding Orleans Parish burglary warrant, according to State Police. 

The dark-colored vehicle and the driver are still at large.

Neither the trooper nor the male suspect sustained injuries as a result of this incident, and charges are pending for the suspect.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene.

