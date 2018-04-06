State Police investigating Uptown officer-involved shooting

The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.more>>
In this edition of FFF we focus on who's a contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 53, unruly soccer fans in England, and my visit to Manchu for some chicken wings. FOOTBALL We're a little over four months from the regular season kicking off, and I only see four teams in the NFC that have a shot at Super Bowl 53. The defending champ Eagles, Minnesota, the upstart Rams, and Sean Payton's Saints. The Vikings saw a weakness at the their QB spot in 2017. Problem solved, signing Ki...more>>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.more>>
A push to expand Louisiana's medical marijuana law is one step closer to becoming a reality. A bill passed a House committee Thursday that would add PTSD and chronic pain to the list of qualifying conditions. While advocates say it could help fight the opioid epidemic, opponents say not so fast.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.more>>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.more>>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.more>>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.more>>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.more>>
