State Police investigating Uptown officer-involved shooting

Written by: Ryan Naquin, Reporter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night. 

According to a report by State Police, an on-duty trooper was sitting in an unmarked State Police unit on Broadway Avenue and Green street when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to the trooper's unit. 

A male suspect exited the vehicle, then attempted to enter the trooper's vehicle, according to the news release issued by State Police. 

State Police said the trooper discharged his firearm, and the suspect returned to the dark-colored vehicle.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle and the male subject fled the scene. 

A short time later the male suspect was located on foot and apprehended by Troopers.

The dark-colored vehicle and the driver are still at large.

Neither the trooper nor the male suspect sustained injuries as a result of this incident, and charges are pending for the suspect.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene.

