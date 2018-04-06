Nicondra: Rainy start to the weekend

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

After a very pleasant Thursday conditions are already starting to go downhill this Friday with more cloud cover and a few showers beginning to drop rain across the area. Rain coverage will increase into the evening as warm moist air continues to push back in ahead of our next frontal boundary.

The Storm Prediction Center places much of the area in the slight risk or level 2 category for severe weather expecting gusty winds with some hail and an isolated tornado as a cold front sinks south during the overnight hours. The most likely time for strong storms will be in the wee hours of the morning.

Once the front is through rain will linger through the morning hours and gradually clear. Sunday will see much less rain coverage and temperatures should be quite comfortable.

