Nicondra: Stay weather aware, strong storms are expected overnight

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

The day started out pretty well, but increasing clouds and a few showers indicate a change. We are seeing the warm moist air moving back in and a strong push of cold air dropping south. Through the afternoon look for more showers to develop into the evening. It won't be a washout, but be prepared for rain.

If you are headed for a late night or an early morning you are likely to run into a line of strong storms coming together along the boundary. We can expect high winds, heavy rain, some hail and isolated tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center places much of the area in the slight risk or level 2 category for severe weather expecting gusty winds with some hail and an isolated tornado as a cold front sinks south during the overnight hours. The most likely time for strong storms will be in the wee hours of the morning.

Once the front is through rain will linger through the morning hours and gradually clear. Sunday will see much less rain coverage and temperatures should be quite comfortable.

Temperatures ahead of the front stays warm in the mid 70s with cooler conditions by Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. Both days will see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 40s north and 50s south.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.