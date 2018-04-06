Houma Police: Man charged with murder after stabbing friend - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Houma Police: Man charged with murder after stabbing friend

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
HOUMA, LA (WVUE) -

According to the Houma Police Department, a man has been charged with second-degree murder after he stabbed his friend. 

Police responded to a stabbing call in front of 241 Magnolia Street. 

The victim, Usie Ledet, 25 was in an apartment with his friend, Joshua Lee Williams when the two began to argue. 

According to the report, the disagreement escalated to the point that Williams pulled out a knife. Police said Williams cut Ledet on his upper body. 

Ledet attempted to run, but collapsed in front of the complex. 

Police said emergency responders tried to render aid, but he died from his injuries. 

While officers were investigating, Williams returned to the apartment where he was taken into custody. He was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. 

