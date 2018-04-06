Sister Helen Prejean, author of Dead Man Walking hospitalized

A search for a woman who went missing in New Orleans East last year has been renewed.more>>
A search for a woman who went missing in New Orleans East last year has been renewed.more>>
Anti-death penalty activist, and author of Dead Man Walking Sister Helen Prejean has been hospitalized.more>>
Anti-death penalty activist, and author of Dead Man Walking Sister Helen Prejean has been hospitalized.more>>
According to the Houma Police Department, a man has been charged with second-degree murder after he stabbed his friend.more>>
According to the Houma Police Department, a man has been charged with second-degree murder after he stabbed his friend.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.more>>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.more>>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.more>>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.more>>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.more>>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.more>>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.more>>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.more>>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.more>>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.more>>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.more>>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.more>>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.more>>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.more>>