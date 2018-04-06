Renewed search underway in New Orleans East for missing woman

A search for a woman who went missing in New Orleans East last year has been renewed.

Jean Stokes, 76, was reported missing in October of 2017. She was last heard from by her family on Oct. 11 at about 10:30 a.m. through a phone call.

The New Orleans Police Department found her silver 2005 Toyota Rav 4 abandoned off of Chef Menteur Highway on Oct. 24.

Former State Rep. Austin Badon will lead Friday's search along Chef Highway from Wildlife Reserve to the Highway 11 junction.

Crews will begin around 9:30 a.m.

Stokes was a long time employee of The Orleans School Board and the mother of five children. She was also a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department or crimestoppers. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may lead to her discovery.

