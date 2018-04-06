NOPD investigating multiple armed robberies overnight

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple overnight armed robberies.

There were four armed robberies Thursday night.

Two armed robberies happened Uptown: one was in the 2500 block of Rampart Street and another at the intersection of Joseph Street and Freret Street.

The other two armed robberies were in the French Quarter in the 300 block of Dauphine Street, and The Marigny on Franklin Avenue and Chartres Street.

Of the four armed robberies, there were five victims in total. All were asked for their property including purses, wallets, cellphones and money.

Three of the incidents involved a dark colored vehicle. The incident on Dauphine Street involved a blue Honda Accord.

Detective believe three of the armed robberies Thursday night in the Marigny and Bywater area are connected.

In the past three days, NOPD has investigated ten armed robberies.

NOPD said that armed robberies are down 27 percent for the year to date which they say is coming on top of major reductions in each of the last two years.

NOPD Public Information Officer Aaron Looney said that NOPD ended 2017 down 19 percent in armed robberies after having decreased armed robberies 9 9 percent in 2016.

"This consistent and growing success owes a lot to the efforts of our TIGER unit, which we dedicated to attacking the armed robbery problem," Looney said.

There were also two carjacking attempts Thursday night.

According to a report by State Police, an on-duty trooper was sitting in an unmarked State Police unit on Broadway Street and Green Street when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to the trooper's unit.

A juvenile attempted to carjack the trooper, but the officer fired a shot.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle and the juvenile fled the scene.

A short time later the juvenile was located on foot and apprehended by troopers. He was charged with attempted carjacking and taken to the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center.

The second carjacking happened at the intersection of McFarland Street and Hiawatha Street.

According to NOPD, the victim picked up the suspect to take him somewhere to buy drugs.

The victim drove to the intersection where the subject demanded money.

The victim complied, and the suspect took the victim’s keys and demanded more money in exchange for the keys to the car.

The victim stepped out of the car and gave the suspect more money.

The suspect took the money, got into the driver's side of the car and drove off in the victim’s white 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.