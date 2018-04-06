Truck crashes into canal in Metairie

State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.more>>
A truck has plunged into a canal in Metairie.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple overnight armed robberies.more>>
A search for a woman who went missing in New Orleans East last year has been renewed.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.more>>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.more>>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.more>>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.more>>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.more>>
