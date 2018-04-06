Report: Saints sign Cameron Meredith to offer sheet

Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the Bears any compensation if they decline to match the offer.

Meredith is 6'3 did not play in 2017 with a torn ACL. In 2016, he had 66 receptions for 88 yards and four touchdowns.

