Report: Saints sign Cameron Meredith to offer sheet - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Report: Saints sign Cameron Meredith to offer sheet

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Cameron Meredith missed the 2017 regular season with an injury. Source: Mark LaGrange Cameron Meredith missed the 2017 regular season with an injury. Source: Mark LaGrange
(WVUE) -

Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. 

Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the Bears any compensation if they decline to match the offer.

Meredith is 6'3 did not play in 2017 with a torn ACL. In 2016, he had 66 receptions for 88 yards and four touchdowns. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

    UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-04-06 11:56:58 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:19:21 GMT
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department, Friday, April 6, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department, Friday, April 6, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.

    more>>

    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.

    more>>

  • Report: Saints sign Cameron Meredith to offer sheet

    Report: Saints sign Cameron Meredith to offer sheet

    Cameron Meredith missed the 2017 regular season with an injury. Source: Mark LaGrangeCameron Meredith missed the 2017 regular season with an injury. Source: Mark LaGrange

    Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.  Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...

    more>>

    Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.  Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...

    more>>

  • Tigers take opener from Texas A&M 4-1 behind Hess and big 4th inning

    Tigers take opener from Texas A&M 4-1 behind Hess and big 4th inning

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-06 10:00:47 GMT
    Zack Hess (Source: WAFB)Zack Hess (Source: WAFB)

    LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night.

    more>>

    LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly