Folsom Man Gets Life in Prison for Rape of 11-Year-Old - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Folsom Man Gets Life in Prison for Rape of 11-Year-Old

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Victor Galan (Source: Washington / St. Tammany DA's Office) Victor Galan (Source: Washington / St. Tammany DA's Office)
COVINGTON, LA (WVUE) -

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Victor Galan, 38, of Folsom, was found guilty Thursday (April 5) of aggravated rape of an 11-year-old girl. 

Galan requested a trial without a jury before District Judge August J. Hand, who rendered the guilty verdict and sentenced Galan to mandatory life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The rape occurred between November 2014 and April 2015, when the 11-year-old victim was left in Galan’s care. On a number of occasions, he took her into a bedroom, locked the door, and fondled her.  The victim later disclosed to a counselor at the Children’s Advocacy Center that Galan also raped her on several occasions.

When given a chance before the sentencing to give a statement, the victim told Galan that she hates him and that he hurt her worse than any person ever has. The victim’s mother also testified, telling Galan he has caused her family so much pain.

The case was investigated by the Folsom Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys John Alford and Mary Smith.

After the guilty verdict, Galan waived sentencing delays and was sentenced immediately by Judge Hand.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    more>>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    more>>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:19:03 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    more>>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    more>>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:09:08 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    more>>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly