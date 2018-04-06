Folsom Man Gets Life in Prison for Rape of 11-Year-Old

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Victor Galan, 38, of Folsom, was found guilty Thursday (April 5) of aggravated rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Galan requested a trial without a jury before District Judge August J. Hand, who rendered the guilty verdict and sentenced Galan to mandatory life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The rape occurred between November 2014 and April 2015, when the 11-year-old victim was left in Galan’s care. On a number of occasions, he took her into a bedroom, locked the door, and fondled her. The victim later disclosed to a counselor at the Children’s Advocacy Center that Galan also raped her on several occasions.

When given a chance before the sentencing to give a statement, the victim told Galan that she hates him and that he hurt her worse than any person ever has. The victim’s mother also testified, telling Galan he has caused her family so much pain.

The case was investigated by the Folsom Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys John Alford and Mary Smith.

After the guilty verdict, Galan waived sentencing delays and was sentenced immediately by Judge Hand.

