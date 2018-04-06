WWE superstars raise awareness against bullying

WWE wrestlers visited kids from the Boys and Girls Club to teach about anti-bullying.

Kids were overwhelmed with excitement seeing WWE superstars up close.

"I've never really met WWE players, and I've never went to one, but I've always watched them on TV, and always dreamed about being a WWE player," Larone James said.

The kids had their eyes and ears glued to the superstars.

"I can tell them all day, but when one of the superstars from WWE tells them and shows them what to do, then it has a much more meaningful impact," Greater New Orleans Foundation CEO Jay Cicero said.

"We come here, we try to share our positive messages, share our messages with bullying, and also give them encouraging words on how to deal with bullying, how to combat it," WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil said.

When he asked who in the room had been bullied before, almost all hands went up.

Wrestlers shared their personal experiences with bullying.

"I had a stuttering problem, so I got picked on a lot. I wore really thick glasses and I got called nicknames, eyes and things like that, so for me, I don't want people to have to go through, kids to have to go through what I went through," O'Neil said.

His experience let the kids know they aren't alone.

"What was really neat is to see how the kids reacted to the WWE superstars saying that they were bullied, and they used to be in their shoes, and you know, I think it kind of brought things into perspective for some of the kids," Boys and Girls Club Vice President of Operations Carlos Daniels said.

Daniels said he sees kids bullied often, something the Boys and Girls Club tries to combat, especially as cyberbullying becomes more prevalent on social media.

"That becomes an important part of who they are as a young person, and so what we try and do is instill in them you know, that you are a great individual. You're cool, and you're great, and you're beautiful, and you're handsome just the way you are," Daniels said.

The kids heard the message loud and clear.

"I had learned to like help someone if they're getting bullied, or like tell the teacher," six-year-old Kingston Santiago said.

"If somebody bullies you, try to help them, or just keep the anger inside," James said.

