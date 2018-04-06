Performance days announced for Essence Festival artists

Essence Festival goers can start plotting out the days they need tickets to see the performers they want experience live.more>>
WWE wrestlers visited kids from the Boys and Girls Club to teach about anti-bullyingmore>>
The New Orleans City Council may soon vote to give citizens a break from the dreaded parking boot. The move comes as a relief to those who've been booted, but there will still be a cost.more>>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.more>>
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Victor Galan, 38, of Folsom, was found guilty Thursday (April 5) of aggravated rape of an 11-year-old girl.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.more>>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.more>>
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.more>>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.more>>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.more>>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.more>>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.more>>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.more>>
