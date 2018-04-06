Performance days announced for Essence Festival artists

The festival runs July 5-8 with concerts at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Seminars and other events take place at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Essence Festival goers can start plotting out the days they need tickets to see the performers they want experience live.

Festival organizers announced April 5 Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will headline Friday night's music lineup. Other acts that night include Snoop Dogg, Ledisi and Miguel.

On Saturday, Mary J. Blige will take the main stage. Other performers that night include Xscape.

Janet Jackson will wrap up the festival, headlining on Sunday. SWV and Guy will perform the same night.

Doug E. Fresh is set to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The festival runs July 5-8 with concerts at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Seminars and other events take place at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

