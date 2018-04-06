Wrestlemania 34 draws fans from all over the world to New Orleans

Tens of thousands of fans are in New Orleans this weekend for the Superbowl of wrestling. Wrestlemania 34 takes place in the Superdome Sunday.

But first, those fans are enjoying "Fan Axxess" at the Morial Convention Center. That's where they can meet their favorite WWE stars and even legends from back in the day. And, the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Smoothie King Center.

They're also enjoying all that New Orleans has to offer.

"I think it's pretty sweet, it's the most unique place I've ever been, I've been to a couple of places, I can't pronounce any of the food, I've never seen anything like this," said WWE fan Rich Klutman.

New Orleans hosted Wrestlemania in 2014, and there's no question fans are glad to be back. The New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau says they're forecasting the event to bring a 95% hotel occupancy this weekend and about a $140 million economic impact.

