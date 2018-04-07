Pelicans block out the Suns, move up to 5th-seed in West

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans are now the 5-seed in the West. Source: Nola.com

The Pelicans raced out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back, crushing the Suns, 122-103. The win moves up New Orleans to the 5th-seed in the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis racked up a double-double with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Nikola Mirotic produced his best game in a Pels uniform with 31 points, and 16 rebounds on the night. Jrue Holiday also chipped in with 22 points.

The Pelicans (45-34) are back on the court Saturday night at the Golden State Warriors. Tip is at 7:30 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.