Pelicans block out the Suns, move up to 5th-seed in West

LSU starting pitcher Caleb Gilbert didn't survive the first inning in College Station Friday night, getting roughed up for six hits and five runs in two thirds of an inning and Texas A&M went on to a 9-2 victory and evened the SEC series with the Tigers.more>>
Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...more>>
LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night.more>>
In this edition of FFF we focus on who's a contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 53, unruly soccer fans in England, and my visit to Manchu for some chicken wings. FOOTBALL We're a little over four months from the regular season kicking off, and I only see four teams in the NFC that have a shot at Super Bowl 53. The defending champ Eagles, Minnesota, the upstart Rams, and Sean Payton's Saints. The Vikings saw a weakness at the their QB spot in 2017. Problem solved, signing Ki...more>>
