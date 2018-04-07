Line of storms bring heavy rains, thousands without power

A line of strong storms is moving southeast across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast with high winds, heavy rain, some hail and isolated tornadoes. A severe thunderstorm watch was extended from 5:00 am to 7:00 am as the line moved through the metro area and coastal parishes sparking at least two tornado warnings. Once the front the severe threat is eliminated, but rain will linger into the day. Look for passing showers with mostly cloudy conditions otherwise. Sunday will see m...more>>
Tens of thousands of fans are in New Orleans this weekend for the Superbowl of wrestling. Wrestlemania 34 takes place in the Superdome Sunday. But first, those fans are enjoying "Fan Axxess" at the Morial Convention Center.more>>
You'll soon hear from Facebook about whether you were one of the ones affected by the data mining scandal.more>>
In a matter of weeks, Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell will be inaugurated as the city’s first female mayor.more>>
Essence Festival goers can start plotting out the days they need tickets to see the performers they want experience live.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.more>>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.more>>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.more>>
