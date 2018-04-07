Line of storms bring heavy rains, thousands without power

Strong storms bringing heavy rains, winds, and lightning moved throughh overnight and into the morning.

High winds, heavy rain, some hail and isolated tornadoes are a threat as the system moves throug the area. A severe thunderstorm watch was extended from 5:00 am to 7:00 am as the line moved through the metro New Orleans area and coastal parishes sparking at least two tornado warnings.

3857 Entergy customers are without power on the West Bank.

"A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," a statement on the Entergy website said.

They expect to have power restored by 9 a.m.

The threat of severe storms should clear out early but rain will linger into the day. Look for passing showers with mostly cloudy conditions otherwise.

