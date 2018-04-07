NOPD reports 4 armed robberies within 30 minutes Saturday mornin - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD reports 4 armed robberies within 30 minutes Saturday morning

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating four armed robberies that happened in less than 30 minutes early Saturday morning.

According to police, the first robbery happened just after midnight in the 8200 block of Panola Street.

The victim was approached by two unknown black males that exited a small dark-colored two-door vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.

About 20 minutes later around 12:28 a.m., a male was approached by a dark grey two-door vehicle in the 1800 block of North Rampart Street.

The victim told police that an unknown black male exited the vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied, handed over his property and suspect fled the scene.

Around 12:32 a.m., a man and a woman told police that they were walking past a dark-colored vehicle with two males sitting inside near the intersection of North Rampart St. and Frenchmen Street.

When they passed the vehicle, the passenger inside the vehicle opened the door and demanded their property. The female victim handed over her purse and the male victim handed over his wallet and cell phone.

The fourth robbery happened around 12:37 p.m.

A man and woman reported that they were approached by dark-colored vehicle near the intersection of St. Ferdinand Street and Dauphine Street.

According to the victims, two unknown black males exited the vehicle and demanded their property. The female victim handed over her backpack and the male victim handed over his wallet. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Police have not named any suspects in any of the robberies.

Investigators say they are working to determine if any of the robberies are connected.

If anyone has any information about any of these robberies, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

