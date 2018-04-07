Kenner PD: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Kenner PD: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
20-year-old Diamonte Beasley (Source: Kenner Police Department) 20-year-old Diamonte Beasley (Source: Kenner Police Department)
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

The Kenner Police Department says they have a New Orleans man in custody following a chase early Friday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers on patrol observed a silver GMC Acadia that matched the description of a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in vehicle burglaries.

When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 20-year-old Diamonte Beasley, turned off of Vintage Drive onto the 4100 block of California Avenue.

Officers say Beasley accelerated to speeds up to 80 miles per hour through the residential neighborhood.

As Beasley fled, officers said he disregarded several stop signs before bailing out of the vehicle in the 3500 block of Lake Trail Drive while the vehicle remained in drive. The vehicle finally came to a stop after crashing into a mailbox.

Beasley fled on foot but police later found him hiding on the roof of a home on David Drive where he was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Beasley was found with a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants.

Kenner police later learned that the silver GMC Acadia that Beasley was driving was reported stolen from a home on Golden Drive in Harvey.

Beasley has been charged with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, careless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, stop sign violation and hit and run driving.

No bond has been set for Beasley. 

