National Weather Service confirms tornado in St. James Parish - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

National Weather Service confirms tornado in St. James Parish

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: FOX 8 Source: FOX 8
LUTCHER, LA (WVUE) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in St. James Parish early Saturday morning.

The NWS Storm Survey says they have found damage consistent with an EF-0 and EF-1 tornado in Southwest Lutcher. The storm is believed to have traveled along a 1.16-mile track, about 50 yards wide between Denise Street and Sugarhouse Lane.

Officials say damage from estimated 90 mile per hour winds damaged homes between Highway 642 and St. Joseph Street in Remy.

One home completely lost its roof while several other homes suffered significant roof damage.

Several trees were also uprooted or snapped along the path of the tornado.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    more>>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    more>>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:20:04 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    more>>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    more>>

  • 15 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada

    15 die when truck collides with hockey team's bus in Canada

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:27:35 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:38:22 GMT
    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada. (Source: AP Photos)

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    more>>

    Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly