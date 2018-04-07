National Weather Service confirms tornado in St. James Parish

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in St. James Parish early Saturday morning.

The NWS Storm Survey says they have found damage consistent with an EF-0 and EF-1 tornado in Southwest Lutcher. The storm is believed to have traveled along a 1.16-mile track, about 50 yards wide between Denise Street and Sugarhouse Lane.

Officials say damage from estimated 90 mile per hour winds damaged homes between Highway 642 and St. Joseph Street in Remy.

One home completely lost its roof while several other homes suffered significant roof damage.

Several trees were also uprooted or snapped along the path of the tornado.

