Kenner Police asks for public’s help locating murder suspect

The Kenner Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a homicide in March.

Kenner Police are searching for Lanard Lavigne.

Lavigne is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Connor Kerwin in the 300 block of Clemson Place on March 14.

Lavigne is described as 5’5” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say Lavigne’s last known address is in the 2400 block of Idaho Avenue in Kenner.

Once arrested, Lavigne will be charged with second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and illegal use of a stolen firearm.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Lanard Lavigne, there are asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

