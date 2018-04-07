Overnight storms leave parts of Paradis in St. Charles Parish, damaged

It was a rough start to the weekend as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through the region during the predawn hours on Saturday.more>>
After a windstorm ripped through Paradis early Saturday morning, people in one part of town remove fallen trees from their homes and the streets.more>>
The Kenner Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a homicide in March.more>>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in St. James Parish early Saturday morning.more>>
The Kenner Police Department says they have a New Orleans man in custody following a chase early Friday morning.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.more>>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.more>>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.more>>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.more>>
