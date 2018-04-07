Zack: Much cooler for rest of weekend

It was a rough start to the weekend as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through the region during the predawn hours on Saturday.

A couple of reports of wind damage were confirmed around the region by the National Weather Service and even one tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Lutcher.

All of that rough weather is now behind us and much cooler temperatures are moving in as a cold front marches in. Some lingering showers and maybe a thunderstorm is possible as this front sags through this evening but for the most part we are heading for a drier trend to round out the weekend.

Sunday starts off chilly with lows in the 40s area-wide but a brisk northerly wind will make it feel even colder than that. This front will not totally clear our skies out so expect a mixture of sun and clouds as highs make it into the mid 60s on Sunday.

For the new work week the cool air doesn't last very long as after a cool start Monday, the warm up begins. Highs rebound into mid 70s for the early part of the week with a chance for a few showers, especially by Tuesday. That is with our next frontal boundary but this one doesn't look nearly as strong; thus we should avoid any severe threat. Behind this front we look to have a mild, dry remainder of the week.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

