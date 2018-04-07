NOPD: Man wanted for stealing bag containing $25,000 of property from Downtown business

New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a bag containing $25,000 worth of property from a business in the CBD. The theft occurred Saturday, around 2 p.m., in the 100 block of Roosevelt Way.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured photos of an unknown white man walking into the business and taking the Louis Vuitton tote bag, before walking out. The property reportedly inside the bag was two Rolex watches and some clothing, valued at $25,000.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

