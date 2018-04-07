Lone Sailor holds 16th spot in Kentucky Derby standings - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Lone Sailor holds 16th spot in Kentucky Derby standings

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Lone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Lone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
After a flurry of big-time Kentucky Derby prep races went off Saturday, Lone Sailor holds the 16th spot in the Derby standings. Lone Sailor is under the stable of GMB Racing, owned by Gayle Benson.

The top 20 horses in the Derby standings, qualify for "The Run for the Roses." Never in the points system history has a horse with 42 points not qualified for the "Super Bowl" of racing.

Good Magic sits atop the standings (134 points) after winning the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington. Audible (110 points) and Noble Indy (110 points), winner of the Louisiana Derby, round out the top three.

There's only one major Kentucky Derby prep race left, the Arkansas Derby next weekend.

Lone Sailor achieved 42 points with a second place finish in the Louisiana Derby (40 points), and third place in the Breeders' Futurity (2 points).

