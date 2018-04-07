Lone Sailor holds 16th spot in Kentucky Derby standings

With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
After a flurry of big-time Kentucky Derby prep races went off today, Lone Sailor holds the 16th spot in the Derby standings. The top 20 horses in the Derby standings, qualify for "The Run for the Roses." Never in the points system history has a horse with 42 points not qualified for the "Super Bowl" of racing. Good Magic sits atop the standings (134 points) after winning the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington. Audible (110 points) and Noble Indy (110 points), w...more>>
The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team took down five teams and posted a team score of 197.675 to capture the NCAA Raleigh Regionalmore>>
