NOPD: Man reported missing from Mid City

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Brad Beard, 26 (NOPD)
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from Mid City. Brad Beard, 26, was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. leaving a friends home in the 2800 block of Cleveland Street. Beard has not been seen or heard from since. 

Beard is described as a white man with glasses who is around 6'2" tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a button-up flannel shirt, blue jeans and a beige baseball-style hat with a Colorado state flag emblem. 

If you have any information that could help locate Brad Beard, you are asked to call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. 

