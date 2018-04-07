Pels win massive road matchup against the Warriors, stay at 5-se - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Pels win massive road matchup against the Warriors, stay at 5-seed in West

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Anthony Davis and the Pelicans play at the Clippers Monday night. Source: Nola.com Anthony Davis and the Pelicans play at the Clippers Monday night. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that. New Orleans triumphed in Oakland, 126-120. The Pels hold the fifth-seed in the Western Conference.

It’s the Pels (46-34) first win over the Warriors since 2015, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the regular season. The last win at Oracle Arena was way back in 2012.

Anthony Davis racked up 34 points and 12 rebounds against the defending champs. Nikola Mirotic contributed with 28 points, draining six three's. Jrue Holiday poured in 25 points with six assists. 

Kevin Durant paced the Warriors with 41 points and ten rebounds. Stephen Curry sat out the contest with Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

The Pelicans continue their road trip with a Monday night game at the Clippers. Tip is set for 9:30 p.m. Central Time. If they get a win at L.A., they clinch a playoff berth.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Pelicans improve playoff chances with road victory over Golden State

    Pelicans improve playoff chances with road victory over Golden State

    Source: nba.com/pelicansSource: nba.com/pelicans
    Source: nba.com/pelicansSource: nba.com/pelicans

    Although they have yet to secure a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs, the Pelicans certainly helped their chances, Saturday night, following a 126-120 road victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. 

    more>>

    Although they have yet to secure a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs, the Pelicans certainly helped their chances, Saturday night, following a 126-120 road victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. 

    more>>

  • Reed builds 3-shot lead over McIlroy at Masters

    Reed builds 3-shot lead over McIlroy at Masters

    Saturday, April 7 2018 4:07 AM EDT2018-04-07 08:07:29 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:50:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrick Reed catches a ball in the 17th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Patrick Reed catches a ball in the 17th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
    Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.more>>
    Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.more>>

  • Lone Sailor holds 16th spot in Kentucky Derby standings

    Lone Sailor holds 16th spot in Kentucky Derby standings

    Lone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneLone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    After a flurry of big-time Kentucky Derby prep races went off today, Lone Sailor holds the 16th spot in the Derby standings.  The top 20 horses in the Derby standings, qualify for "The Run for the Roses." Never in the points system history has a horse with 42 points not qualified for the "Super Bowl" of racing. Good Magic sits atop the standings (134 points) after winning the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington. Audible (110 points) and Noble Indy (110 points), w...

    more>>

    After a flurry of big-time Kentucky Derby prep races went off today, Lone Sailor holds the 16th spot in the Derby standings.  The top 20 horses in the Derby standings, qualify for "The Run for the Roses." Never in the points system history has a horse with 42 points not qualified for the "Super Bowl" of racing. Good Magic sits atop the standings (134 points) after winning the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington. Audible (110 points) and Noble Indy (110 points), w...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly