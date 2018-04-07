Pels win massive road matchup against the Warriors, stay at 5-seed in West

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans play at the Clippers Monday night. Source: Nola.com

With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that. New Orleans triumphed in Oakland, 126-120. The Pels hold the fifth-seed in the Western Conference.

It’s the Pels (46-34) first win over the Warriors since 2015, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the regular season. The last win at Oracle Arena was way back in 2012.

Anthony Davis racked up 34 points and 12 rebounds against the defending champs. Nikola Mirotic contributed with 28 points, draining six three's. Jrue Holiday poured in 25 points with six assists.

Kevin Durant paced the Warriors with 41 points and ten rebounds. Stephen Curry sat out the contest with Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

The Pelicans continue their road trip with a Monday night game at the Clippers. Tip is set for 9:30 p.m. Central Time. If they get a win at L.A., they clinch a playoff berth.

