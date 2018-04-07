FOX 8 honored with three Louisiana-Mississippi AP Awards

FOX 8 was honored with three Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Awards during Saturday's awards show in New Orleans.

Lee Zurik and his team won the Best Investigative Reporting Awards for the State of Unrest Series. Lee and his team put in thousands of hours of undercover surveillance work and filed over 30 public records requests. Additionally, Zurik and photographer Jon Turnipseed were honored for their achievement in the series.

Zurik also took home the Best Public Affairs Award for the Cracking the Code Investigation.

Meteorologist Bruce Katz was recognized by the AP for having the best weather cast.

