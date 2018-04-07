FOX 8 honored with three Louisiana-Mississippi AP Awards

A number of St. James Parish residents are cleaning up, after a tornado hit the Lutcher area, early Saturday morning. "more>>
A number of St. James Parish residents are cleaning up, after a tornado hit the Lutcher area, early Saturday morning. "more>>
With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
FOX 8 was honored with three Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Awards during Saturday's awards show in New Orleans.more>>
FOX 8 was honored with three Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Awards during Saturday's awards show in New Orleans.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from Mid City.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from Mid City.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a bag containing $25,000 worth of merchandise from a business in the CBD.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a bag containing $25,000 worth of merchandise from a business in the CBD.more>>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.more>>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.more>>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.more>>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.more>>
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.more>>
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.more>>