Overnight fire collapses roof of Kenner home

High winds prompted evacuation of the neighboring residences as they battled the fire of a home fully engulfed in flames, according to Kenner officials.

Officials say the the Kenner Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire in the 400 block of Alliance Street around 12:11 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a two unit duplex with flames coming from multiple windows of the building. A shed behind the building was also engulfed.

Additional personnel such as the Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated, and three units from the Third District Volunteer Fire Department, assisted the initial five KFD trucks on the scene. The team of responders had the fire under control at 1:28 a.m., according to officials.

One neighboring residence sustained some damage. Acting Fire Chief Joe Sunseri said Capt. Lance Levy and his team, with Operator Bobby Killian and Firefighter Doug Graffato, saved that home next door the moment the engulfed structure collapsed.

East Jefferson EMS remained on the scene for any first responders or residents with injuries.

A train was passing when first responders arrived on scene. Railroad officials were notified, and no rail traffic is allowed through the area until further notice.

Entergy and Atmos was called to the scene as there were reports of down power lines and a natural gas leak.

Mayor Ben Zahn expressed his gratitude to the Kenner Fire Department and neighboring first responders in a statement:

“With a situation that impacts the railroad infrastructure in addition to local power lines and gas lines, Kenner is fortunate to have such professional fire personnel work with utilities around the area to ensure the safety of its homes and businesses.”

Acting Fire Chief Joe Sunseri says “In high wind situations, not only is the involved structure a consideration with its inhabitants, but the safety of the surrounding structures. Our fire department was able to respond to a dangerous situation with power lines down and gas leaking, evacuate the neighbors, and attack the fire with the mutual response of our partner agencies.”

No one was injured in the fire. Commercial businesses located behind the residence was not damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

