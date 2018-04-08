One man dead after standoff, house fire

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The Kenner Fire Department responded to a structure fully engulfed in fire this at 12:11 A.M. The residences, located at 418 & 420 Alliance Street...more>>
The Kenner Fire Department responded to a structure fully engulfed in fire this at 12:11 A.M. The residences, located at 418 & 420 Alliance Street...more>>
A number of St. James Parish residents are cleaning up, after a tornado hit the Lutcher area, early Saturday morning. "more>>
A number of St. James Parish residents are cleaning up, after a tornado hit the Lutcher area, early Saturday morning. "more>>
With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
FOX 8 was honored with three Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Awards during Saturday's awards show in New Orleans.more>>
FOX 8 was honored with three Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Awards during Saturday's awards show in New Orleans.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.more>>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.more>>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.more>>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.more>>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.more>>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>