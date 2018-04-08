One man dead after standoff, house fire

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.

It happened in the 3800 block of Fairmont Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance at the home. Upon arrival, they discovered a man barricaded inside the house. Witnesses on the scene told them the man was armed and suffered from a mental condition.

The man fired two gunshots from the home when officers approached the building. When officers retreated from the home, fire could be seen coming from inside the residence.

Additional assistance and firefighters were then called out to the scene. The man was found dead inside the home once the fire was fully extinguished, officials say.

No officers or firefighters were injured in this incident.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.