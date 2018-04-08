Man injured in St. Claude Ave. shooting

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday morning.more>>
The Kenner Fire Department responded to a structure fully engulfed in fire this at 12:11 A.M. The residences, located at 418 & 420 Alliance Street...more>>
A number of St. James Parish residents are cleaning up, after a tornado hit the Lutcher area, early Saturday morning. "more>>
With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."more>>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...more>>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.more>>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.more>>
