Man injured in St. Claude Ave. shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday morning.

Police reported the shooting just after 10 a.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.

Details are limited at this time.

