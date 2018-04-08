National Crime Victims" Rights week kicked of Sunday

National Crime Victims' Rights week kicked off Sunday.

Orleans parish sheriff Marlin Gusman joined advocates and survivors for a worship service at the City of Love Church on Palmetto street.

This year's theme is "Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims." The theme emphasizes the importance of victim help services.

Highlights of the week-long event include a community roundtable, memorial balloon release and a tutu march through the Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter.

Through the week, supporters are encouraged to wear the color "blue" to show support to end child abuse. On Tuesday, supporters can wear the color "purple" to bring awareness to end domestic abuse.

"We always focus on the perpetrator and the criminal but we have to also think about the victims. The victims have to stay on suffer sometimes... all of the time. We want the victims to know there's help for them." said Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

For more information about OPSO's Crime Victims Assistance Program call 504-202-9229.



Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.