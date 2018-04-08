Wrestlemania 34 fans take Nola by storm

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Wrestlemania fans expecting to see a show of force this weekend, turned out to be a real force in New Orleans, taking the Crescent City by storm and driving up business for hundreds of hotels, bars, and restaurants. Many of them were easy to spot in the city, wearing their best WWE Superstar costume, complete with matching attitude. When they first started pulling into town, Thursday, it immediately started," said Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar Manager Chris Clinkenbeard. Cli...more>>
National Crime Victims' Rights week kicked off Sunday. Orleans parish sheriff Marlin Gusman joined advocates and survivors for a worship service at the City of Love Church on Palmetto street. This year's theme is "Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims." The theme emphasizes the importance of victim help services. Highlights of the week-long event include a community roundtable, memorial balloon release and a tutu march through the Faubourg Marigny ...more>>
With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday morning.more>>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
