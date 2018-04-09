Bruce: Another gray day ahead

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Another gray day is on tap as temperatures will stay cool for this time of year. Rain will not be an issue but we may see a few sprinkles here and there. Highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday our next front rolls on through early in the day finally clearing us out for good. After a few showers along the front, we start a stretch of amazing weather. Sunny skies will dominate from Tuesday afternoon through the end of the week. The nights will be comfy cool while daytime highs make it into the 70s each day.

Our next big weather system to impact the region looks to come Friday night into Saturday as we could be talking about another severe weather episode. The timing and details this far out can certainly change between now and then.

