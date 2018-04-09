Teen carjacked in Mid City

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
A teenager told police someone carjacked her near Jesuit High School over the weekend.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
Wrestlemania fans expecting to see a show of force this weekend, turned out to be a real force in New Orleans, taking the Crescent City by storm and driving up business for hundreds of hotels, bars, and restaurants. Many of them were easy to spot in the city, wearing their best WWE Superstar costume, complete with matching attitude. When they first started pulling into town, Thursday, it immediately started," said Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar Manager Chris Clinkenbeard. Cli...more>>
National Crime Victims' Rights week kicked off Sunday. Orleans parish sheriff Marlin Gusman joined advocates and survivors for a worship service at the City of Love Church on Palmetto street. This year's theme is "Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims." The theme emphasizes the importance of victim help services. Highlights of the week-long event include a community roundtable, memorial balloon release and a tutu march through the Faubourg Marigny ...more>>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...more>>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.more>>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.more>>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.more>>
An Ada, Oklahoma first grader opened her reader textbook to find an unexpected name written inside: Blake Shelton.more>>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.more>>
