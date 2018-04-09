Teen carjacked in Mid City - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Teen carjacked in Mid City

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: FOX 8 Source: FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A teenager told police someone carjacked her near Jesuit High School over the weekend.

According to a report by the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened in Mid City near South Hennessey and Banks Streets Sunday.

The 17-year-old driver told police a red Chevrolet Impala cut her off. According to the report, she told police a person got out of the vehicle and approached her car.

The suspect allegedly pulled the victim from her Gold Toyota Camry and fled, according to the report. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • One man dead after standoff, house fire

    One man dead after standoff, house fire

    Source: RNNSource: RNN

    Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house. 

    more>>

    Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house. 

    more>>

  • Teen carjacked in Mid City

    Source: FOX 8Source: FOX 8
    Source: FOX 8Source: FOX 8

    A teenager told police someone carjacked her near Jesuit High School over the weekend. 

    more>>

    A teenager told police someone carjacked her near Jesuit High School over the weekend. 

    more>>

  • Bruce: Another gray day ahead

    Bruce: Another gray day ahead

    Source: Fox 8Source: Fox 8

    The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.

    more>>

    The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly