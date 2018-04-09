Teen carjacked in Mid City

A teenager told police someone carjacked her near Jesuit High School over the weekend.

According to a report by the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened in Mid City near South Hennessey and Banks Streets Sunday.

The 17-year-old driver told police a red Chevrolet Impala cut her off. According to the report, she told police a person got out of the vehicle and approached her car.

The suspect allegedly pulled the victim from her Gold Toyota Camry and fled, according to the report.

