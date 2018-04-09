Chef John Folse: Crawfish and orzo pasta provencale

To cook anything provençale style, it simply means Southern French or Mediterranean. Typically, provençale recipes are fresh, seasonal and healthy. In this recipe, Louisiana crawfish is added to a skillet of vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh vegetables served over orzo pasta for the perfect country French dish.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails

¾ pound orzo pasta, cooked

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup diced red Bermuda onions

¾ cup minced green onions, equal white and green parts

1 tbsp minced garlic

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

½ cup sliced black olives

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup white wine

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¾ cup good quality feta cheese, ¼-inch diced

¼ cup chopped basil

Method:

NOTE: Since orzo takes only 12 minutes to cook, I will suggest cooking crawfish sauce first. Once crawfish is added to skillet, cook orzo. In doing so pasta and sauce will be ready at approximately the same time. In a 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green onions, minced garlic, bell peppers and black olives and sauté 5 minutes or until wilted. Add tomatoes and crawfish then cook until crawfish is warm. Deglaze with wine. Then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. To serve, place 2–3 spoonfuls of orzo pasta at bottom of each plate. Top with a generous portion of crawfish sauce and garnish with cheese and basil.