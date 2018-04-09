NOPD searching for Desire area carjacking suspect - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD searching for Desire area carjacking suspect

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in the Desire area. 

Police said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of McFarland and Hiawatha streets.

The suspect introduced himself to the victim as “G,” and took a ride with the victim in his rental vehicle, according to NOPD.

NOPD said during the ride, the wanted subject told the victim he was going to have to jack him and take his vehicle.

The suspect tried to push the gear knob in park and the victim exited the vehicle. The subject then fled in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the wanted subject is asked to contact NOPD Third District Detective William Torres at 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

