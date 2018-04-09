NOPD announcing arrests made in string of armed robberies - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD announcing arrests made in string of armed robberies

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday to address the recent string of armed robberies. 

NOPD Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel, together with NOPD district commanders and partners from the Louisiana State Police, will update the media and public at a press conference at 2 p.m.

The NOPD will announce two arrests made in connection to the robberies. 

NOPD investigated four armed robberies within 30 minutes Saturday morning. This was just one day after NOPD investigated four armed robberies and two carjackings Friday morning.

The news conference will be held at NOPD Headquarters. 

