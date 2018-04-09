Two men, juvenile suspected of at least 13 armed robberies in New Orleans

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.more>>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.more>>
New Orleans police arrested two men and a juvenile they who they believe are responsible for at least 13 armed robberies in the Uptown and Bywater areas.more>>
New Orleans police arrested two men and a juvenile they who they believe are responsible for at least 13 armed robberies in the Uptown and Bywater areas.more>>
Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...more>>
Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday to address the recent string of armed robberies.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday to address the recent string of armed robberies.more>>
The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.more>>
The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.more>>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.more>>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.more>>
This month, the major credit card companies are all phasing out the practice of requiring signatures to confirm purchases.more>>
This month, the major credit card companies are all phasing out the practice of requiring signatures to confirm purchases.more>>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.more>>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.more>>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.more>>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.more>>
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.more>>
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.more>>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.more>>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.more>>