Baby Cakes winning streak continues with victory over Nashville

The Baby Cakes scored five runs in the first frame, beating the Nashville Sounds, 7-4, for their fourth consecutive victory.more>>
Sean Payton called wide receiver a 'must' position at the NFL Owner's meetings last week. On Friday, he reportedly acted on it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints signed Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith to an offer sheet. It's reportedly a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. Meredith is a restricted free agent so the Bears can match the offer. Chicago gave Meredith an original round tender. Because Meredith was undrafted the Saints would not have to send the B...more>>
LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 9.more>>
Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.more>>
With the Pelicans fighting for their playoff lives, they needed a win in the worst way at Golden State, and they got just that.more>>
