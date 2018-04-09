Baby Cakes winning streak continues with victory over Nashville

The Baby Cakes are now 4-1 on the season. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Baby Cakes scored five runs in the first frame, beating the Nashville Sounds, 7-4, for their fourth-consecutive victory. The 'Cakes have won four of their first five games for the first time since opening a franchise-best 8-1 in 2012.

Scott Van Slyke knocked in two runs, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit his first home run of the year in the seventh inning.

New Orleans hits the road to play Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

