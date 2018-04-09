After tourist is hospitalized with measles, officials try to trace his path through the city

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.more>>
In the latest effort to fortify schools, Louisiana children may be able to start wearing bulletproof backpacks. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Monday that would let students wear body armor on school grounds or buses.more>>
It's been cloudy and cool for this time of year and that trend continues for at least a couple more days.more>>
The Senate Finance Committee approved a bill Monday that would ensure that the state funds full-time students who are in foster care until they complete high school or turn 21.more>>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."more>>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.more>>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.more>>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.more>>
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.more>>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.more>>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.more>>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.more>>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.more>>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.more>>
