Police: Two men wanted for murder in Mississippi, arrested in Washington Parish

Washington Parish sheriff's deputies arrested two men wanted for a murder which occurred Saturday in Harrison County, Mississippi. Both 19-year-old Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr. and 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Scaife were taken into custody on Saturday on Tob Wilson Road north of Franklinton.

According to police, both men, who are Washington Parish natives, were found with several weapons inside of a vehicle, including a .40 caliber pistol, which was identified as the murder weapon.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim of the murder as 27-year-old Tiffany Goodman.

Both Scaife and Bergeron are being held without bond in the Washington Parish Jail.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal stated, “I am so pleased Deputies (Jay) Dupre and (Michael) Thomas were able to successfully apprehend these two murder suspects. Once we were notified by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, our deputies took quick action to make the arrests before the suspects could leave the area. We are pleased to assist our law enforcement colleagues in Harrison County.”

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.