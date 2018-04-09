Bus driver sentenced for negligent homicide in LaPlace crash - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Bus driver sentenced for negligent homicide in LaPlace crash

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez (Source: LSP) Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez (Source: LSP)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The man convicted of plowing a bus into an accident scene in LaPlace has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In January, a jury found Denis Amaya-Rodriguez guilty of three counts of negligent homicide.

He was driving a bus on I-10 in August of 2016, when he crashed into the accident scene.

The St. John Parish fire chief and two other people died.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly