3 arrested in armed robbery spree; NOPD looking at other cases

“Their crime spree started on March 27 when a 2005 Honda Accord was stolen from the 2000 block of Camp Street,” says Deputy Chief Paul Noel.

A 15 year old, along with 19-year-old James Warwick and 19-year-old Roy Cross are accused of using that stolen Honda Accord to go on an armed robbery spree. Police say they committed 14 armed robberies Easter Sunday through last Saturday.

“So, what they would do is they would use the Honda Accord to drive in the area. They would park and confront their victim on foot. One individual would have a weapon. They would commit the robbery, and they would flee in the car,” says Noel.

Last Saturday, police say they spotted the Honda Accord in front of a home in 2000 block of Feliciana. That’s where all three were arrested, and police say they found cell phones and other stolen items inside the home.

“Along with $600 cash, which we believe was proceeds from the 14 different armed robberies,” says Noel.

The NOPD is now investigating seven other armed robberies in the same time period.

“It was just really alarming,” says a Gentilly resident.

A woman, who FOX 8 will not identify, says her 71-year-old neighbor ran over to get help Friday night after a man robbed her and her granddaughter in front of their Gentilly home.

“She came over here and could hardly get up the steps, and she told me that some guy came up and put a gun to her head and asked her for her purse,” says the neighbor.

The 71 year old handed over her purse when police say the gunman ran to the other side of the car and attempted to get the grand-daughters purse but he couldn’t and instead demanded her car keys.

“The girl said you can have the car, but let me get my kids out. So, he told her, get your so-and-so kids out, and she got her kids out,” says the neighbor.

Police says the gunman jumped in the victim’s car and took off. While the armed robbery victims were not hurt, neighbors say the 71 year old was extremely upset.

“She looked like she was going to pass out. I told her, do you want me to call the ambulance to come out and check you out because she looked like she was going to collapse,” says the neighbor.

The NOPD says their goal is to solve every armed robbery case, and they’re using a specialized unit to target those responsible.

NOPD says the arrested subjects are responsible for the following armed robbery incidents:

March 31 in the Second District, in the 1000 block of Bordeaux Street, at about 12:51 a.m.

April 1 in the Fifth District, in the 2300 block of Marais Street, at about 3:45 a.m.

April 4 in the Sixth District, at the intersection of Prytania and Josephine Streets, at about 12:40 a.m.

April 4 in the Eighth District, in the 1600 block of Pauger Street, at about 1:30 a.m.

April 4 in the Sixth District, in the 1400 block of Urania Street, at about 2:30 a.m.

April 5 in the Fifth District, in the 2500 block of North Rampart Street, at about 11:20 p.m.

April 6 in the Second District, at the intersection of Freret and Joseph streets, at about 12:45 a.m.

April 6 in the Fifth District, in the 3300 block of Dauphine Street, at about 2:40 a.m.

April 6 in the Fifth District, at the intersection of Chartres Street and Franklin Avenue, at about 2:30 a.m.

April 6 in the Fifth District, at the 800 block of Clouet Street, at about 10:36 p.m.

April 6 in the Second District, in the 8200 block of Panola Street, at about 11:45 p.m.

April 7 in the Eighth District, in the 1800 block of North Rampart Street, at about 12:25 a.m.

April 7 in the Eighth District, at the intersection of Rampart and Frenchman streets, at about 12:28 p.m.

April 7 in the Fifth District, at the intersection of Dauphine and St. Ferdinand streets, at about 12:37 a.m.

